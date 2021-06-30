Episode 63: Places You've Never Been

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Twenty Nine years ago I moved out of my parents for the first time. It's so hard to believe it was that long ago, but harder to believe all I've seen and done over those 29 years. The years have passed and many things have changed, but much of what I learned about life in my late teens and early twenties came as the result of working for my dear friends Rick and his wife Jean at their restaurant RJ's Bar & Grill in Okoboji, IA.



This week Rick re-posted a quote from Anthony Bourdain (posted by The Ritz, another bar/restaurant in the Okoboji Lakes area) that really stood out to me. The quote really hit home for a number of reasons and brought back many memories. Check out this episode for the details of that quote and many of the great memories and thoughts it stirred up for me.



Life is not just about living, life is about living fully. Too many have forgotten what it means to step out of their comfort zone, to do what they might not normally do, or to have that conversation with a stranger you may have nothing in common with just to see what makes them tick. Make it happen!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

