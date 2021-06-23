Episode 62: Hush Little Baby

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

"Don't buy your kids all the things you wished you had, teach your kids all the things you wish you'd known" ~author unknown

It's not the things you give or buy for your children that will make the difference, it's the lessons we teach and the time we spend that will be what matters.



This Father's day weekend I was reflecting on a number of things and a few different things stood out. I lost my father 11 years ago, but I was fortunate and blessed enough to have him in my life up until my mid 30s. Many children are not fortunate enough to have a father in their life at all. This is one of the major problems we face as a society. Much more of an issue than most of the nonsense we're lead to believe are the great problems we face today.



Being a father has been the greatest gift and honor of my lifetime and reading to my daughter daily is one of my great joys. I recently had a conversation with my wife about a book my daughter has me read to her all the time, several times a week in fact. The book is a different version of the classic lullaby "Hush Little Baby". This wonderful book was written by Sylvia Long. My daughter loves it and in this episode I speak about a very powerful lesson Sylvia Long has conveyed in her version of this classic.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

