Episode 61: Intentions Alignment and Rapid Manifestation with Ellie Shoja

They say referrals are one of the greatest forms of compliment and I am incredibly grateful this week that one of our former guests, Jonathan Troen introduced me to this week's guest, Ellie Shoja. Jonathan was my guest in DTH Episode 59 talking about his movement, Self-Love Revolution. Ellie is another of so many great guests that I have been honored to have on the podcast lately speaking about her journey from trauma to triumph.



Who is Ellie Shoja?

Ellie Shoja is a serial entrepreneur, award winning author, co-founder of Peace Unleashed, TEDx speaker, and the co-host of the Unleash Your Peace podcast. Ellie has been is best known for being a Mindset Expert, Motivational Speaker, and described as a “Modern-day Rumi” whose passion for uplifting and empowering others is at the core of the Peace Unleashed philosophy. For those who aren’t familiar with Rumi, the 12th century Persian Poet and Master Sufi, this in itself is worth checking out.

As a first generation immigrant & the daughter of an international con man, Ellie moved several times per year, often with her family being on the run and living in refugee camps in Germany before immigrating to the United States at the age of 15. By the age of 12, Ellie was suffering from severe nervous tics, anger and mood disorders, and suicidal ideation. What began as a personal healing journey turned into an 18-year deep dive into various modalities of psychology, philosophy, and spirituality. Ellie founded Peace Unleashed in order to share the inner peace strategies, tools, and processes that helped her become one of the most grounded and peaceful people living today. Ellie has been

