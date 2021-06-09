Episode 60: Critical Race Theory is Hateful Nonsense

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character." ~Martin Luther King Jr.

There is very little doubt in my mind that Dr. King would be spinning in his grave when it comes to the topic of "Critical Race Theory". There is way too much good in this world to let the loudest, most hateful and most divisive voices win the day. Critical Race Theory is just that, hateful and divisive nonsense.



Do you want your children automatically labeled as a victim or oppressed because they are a child of color? Do you want your child automatically labeled as a racist because they are white? That is how Critical Race Theory works, we shall no longer judge a person by the content of their character, but by the color of their skin. It does not matter how old you are, where you come from, what good or bad you've done in your life, nothing matters but the color of your skin...



I've been blessed on this podcast to have had the opportunity to speak with some really great guests. One of the guests I had in recent months is Kendall Qualls of TakeChargeMN. Kendall is a former congressional candidate who found great success in business and in the military. He also happens to be a black man who lived in the ghettos of Harlem and trailer parks in Oklahoma as a child. He knows what it means to come from poverty, know what the American dream is and knows that anyone can achieve it, no matter the color of your skin. Kendall has been in the news lately speaking about CRT and the nonsense used by those who wish to keep us divided. Please check out episode 44 where Kendall and I discuss Faith, Family & Education.



Another notable guest I've had the pleasure of speaking with is Dr. Elana Fischbein who is taking the fight against CRT to the front lines with her organization, NoLeftTurn.us. One of the greatest battles of our time will be the leftist indoctrinat

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

