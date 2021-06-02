Episode 59: A Self Love Revolution with Jonathan Troen

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is Self Love?

This is a question I've seen asked many times in online forums about self help but this week's guest Jonathan Troen answers it very well. Jonathan, founder of the Self Love Revolution says Self Love is learning to become your own best friend.

Have you ever found yourself equating success to happiness, but you're successful and not happy? Jonathan was there. Have you found that while you keep changing this or that about your life, location, or job, but still aren't happy? What's the common denominator? YOU!



Who is Jonathan Troen?

Jonathan Troen is a Life Mastery Coach and Self Love Mentor. He is also the co-founder of Austin Yoga Tree and serves on the Board of Directors for Perfectly Here.

His mission:

To help people find the joy inside of themselves.

Jonathan spent 20+ years in the music and entertainment business. He was living the life of his dreams, interviewing the biggest stars in the world, except he wasn't very happy. He couldn't figure why.

He began a mission to find the answer. His studies brought him to one conclusion: most of us are mean to ourselves, and all we really want is to be loved. We think we are not enough, and believe if we work hard enough, we will be enough, and then we can be happy and be loved...

Jonathan created the Self Love Revolution specifically to share the methodology he created after 15 years of research and practice.

Jonathan's belief: We all deserve success. We all deserve to be loved. And we all deserve to be treated kindly, especially by ourselves.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow us on Facebook, MeWe, Instagr

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.