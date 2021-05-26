Episode 58: From Comfort Zone to Courage Zone; Interview with Debora Keegan

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Have you ever heard someone say, "you have to step outside of your comfort zone"? That can be scary for people sometimes, but that is where the action is, that is where you can really grow as a person and attain that life you really love! Master Life Coach and Behavior Change Specialist, Debora Keegan is someone who knows all about stepping out of her comfort zone and helping others do the same so they can live a life they really love.



Who is Debora Keegan?



Debora Keegan is a certified Master Life Coach and Behavior Change Specialist assisting her clients using various tools and techniques to re-frame thoughts and modify behaviors to build a life they love. With four certifications and more than ten years experience, Debora can help transform your life for the better. She is best known for her exceptional communication skills which helps her connect with her clients to produce accelerated results in areas including parenting, weight loss, marriage, blended family coaching and more.

Outside of coaching, Debora strives to participate in daily activities that push her out of her comfort zone. She is a firm believer in practicing what you preach which makes Debora a rare life coach who practices authenticity and instills it in her practice.

Debora spends her time volunteering weekly at the women’s health organization known as A Woman’s Place. She is a mother of four and adores spending time with her family, specifically her grandchildren.



Notable Quotes from Debora Keegan in this episode:



~"know who you are before the world tells you"

~"The 2 most important days of your life, the day you were born & the day you find out why"



As I do every week, I ask you, "what have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place?" The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

