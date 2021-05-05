Episode 55: Not My Truth, Not Your Truth, There is only THE TRUTH

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Have you ever heard someone say, that's "My Truth" or "That's his/her Truth"? I don't know how it started, but here's another life tip from Wilk... There is no my truth, your truth, his truth or her truth, THERE IS ONLY THE TRUTH.



In this week's episode I had to bring up an article/video from the Daily Wire I saw of a professor at a college in southern California that was berating one of her students for a report he did where he called police heroes. She equates modern police to slave catchers in early American history. I only brought it up, because I saw on line where someone had defended her hatred by saying "that is her truth". There is no such thing as "her truth", there is only her hate filled perception of reality, big difference. Listen to this episode and let me know what you think. Maybe she'd benefit from episode 52 where I discuss the Reticular Activating System and the Perpetual Victim Mentality. If she would listen with an open mind I'm certain she'd benefit greatly as would anyone...



Our good deed, feel good story this week comes out of Tempe, AZ where a group of big hearted, compassionate cops helped brighten the day of 4 year-old Gerald Philbrook after a heartless thief stole the toy tractor him and his father restored. You'll want to grab a tissue or two and check out this story from the Good News Network.



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

