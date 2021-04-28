Episode 54: Raising Emotionally Intelligent Kids; Interview with Stephanie Pinto

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Talking Raising Emotionally Intelligent Kids with Stephanie Pinto



Who is Stephanie Pinto?



Stephanie Pinto is an Emotional Intelligence coach who specialises in helping parents to create an Emotionally Intelligent family culture at home. She is a certified Emotional Intelligence specialist, is a trained paediatric anxiety therapist, and practiced as a Speech Pathologist for 10 years.

Stephanie supports parents in learning how to manage their emotions, frustrations and stress so that they are happier, calmer and connect more deeply with their kids. Stephanie also helps parents to raise emotionally intelligent kids, who are self-aware and manage their emotions and behaviour. She is also passionate about building kids’ confidence and resilience.

Stephanie coaches parents, runs regular workshops and group coaching programs. She hosts a monthly online Meetup for parents, has a YouTube channel and also writes regular blogs, all based around Emotionally Intelligent parenting. Stephanie’s rapidly growing online community is a Facebook group called Let's Raise Emotionally Intelligent Kids, where she shares insight, strategies and tips on how to cultivate an Emotionally Intelligent family culture.



Highlights

~What is emotional intelligence?

~How do we as parents learn to become emotionally intelligent and exhibit emotionally intelligent behavior?

~Why is it so important to raise emotionally intelligent children?

~Resilience in children

~Self-confidence in children

~What is the difference between discipline and punishment?



How can I contact Stephanie Pinto?

www.stephaniepinto.com

Facebook: www.fb.com/stephpinto

IG: @stephpinto1

Facebook Community: Let’s Raise Emotionally Intelligent Kids

YouTube: Stephanie Pinto EQ

Meetup: www.meetup.com/emotionallyintelligentparentssydney



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

