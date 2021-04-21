Episode 53: Attitude of Gratitude and Personal Accountability Challenge... 1 Year Anniversary Episode

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Can you believe the Derate the Hate podcast is a year old already? Episode 1 was published exactly 1 year ago from the date I'm recording this episode and man what a year it's been!



In this 1 year anniversary episode, I briefly recap some of what I saw as the more important episodes that I've recorded over the past year. I also introduce what I believe, if participated in by you the listener in an intentional and purposeful way, it will change your life and in turn change the world.



Do you want to change your life? Do you want to change the world?



Join me in doing the DTH 30 day Attitude of Gratitude & Personal Accountability Challenge! As I discussed with Denise Albright back in Episode 50, when you begin to record daily things that you are grateful for, you begin to naturally find more things to be grateful for and as a result become a happier person. This is also in large part due to the reticular activating system which I discuss in Episode 52.

The same can be said for personal accountability. Much of what happens "to us" in life is the result of our own actions and decisions. By accepting accountability for those actions and decisions, we consciously learn to make better decisions. We as individuals are responsible for our actions, and how we react to outside forces, no matter what those forces may be. No matter how much one wants to deny the truth, much of the "bad" we encounter in life could have been avoided by making better decisions, &/or reacting differently to outside influences.



Don't believe me? Prove me wrong! Join me in completing the DTH 30 day Attitude of Gratitude & Personal Accountability Challenge by downloading this FREE form, ordering one of Denise Albright's incredible Gratitude Finder Journals, or simply keep track in a notebook. However you choose to do it, just participate and see how fast your life begins to change!

For those who participate, email me your experience and I'm thinking I'll be asking a few listeners to share some of their stories with me on the podcast sometime in late May'21 or possibly June...



I also talk in this episode about a feel good s

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

