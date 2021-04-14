Episode 52: Reticular Activating System (RAS) & The Perpetual Victim Mentality

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is the Reticular Activating System?

It's best if you think of the Reticular Activating System like a filter within your brain that can be used for good or for bad. You see, the human brain only has the capacity to focus on so many things at once, and you have to choose what it is you're going to have your brain focus on. Some very helpful YouTube videos can be found below.



Blaine Oelkers discusses "Unlocking The Screen of Your Mind" in a TedX talk



Reticular Activating System explained by Mike Sweet



How does (RAS) Reticular Activating System relate to The Perpetual Victim Mentality?

For many, perception is reality, and when it comes to peoples' perception of things, it begins with what they are most focused on most of the time. I've stated it many times before and I'll continue to say it, those who constantly drive the victim mentality into their children are committing child abuse. What this does is set the primary focus in that child's mind that the world is out to get them and as such, their reticular activating system will seek out every opportunity in their day to day lives to manifest that as a reality. Conversely, as I discussed with Denise Albright in Episode 50 of the podcast, when one focuses on and looks for things to be grateful for, finding gratitude daily becomes easier, and subsequently, happiness and a more fulfilling life becomes the result. It's a tale of 2 choices with entirely different results.

This is truly an episode that everyone can greatly benefit from! I challenge you to prove me wrong...



Here's a feel good story that you may not have seen...

Here's a story by Derica Williams of Fox6 News Milwaukee about a brother and sister that have an extraordinary bond. You see, Mary Baliker developed kidney

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

