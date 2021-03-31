Episode 50: Finding Gratitude... Interview with Denise Albright, creator of the Gratitude Finder

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Do you ever find yourself having a hard time finding things to be grateful for? When you do find something to be grateful for, do you write it down so you'll remember it later? Have you ever heard of the Gratitude Finder Journal created by Denise Albright and found at DeniseAlbright.com?



As anyone who knows me, or that has listened to the Derate The Hate podcast for any amount of time knows, I truly believe happiness begins and ends with gratitude. I don't believe it is possible to be a happy person if you are not a grateful person. This past year, my wife purchased the Gratitude Finder from DeniseAlbright.com, not only for herself but for many people as gifts for this past Christmas. After having a look at this product, I knew Denise was someone I wanted to talk to more and share that with my listeners.



In this episode, I am joined by Denise Albright, founder and "She-E-O" of DeniseAlbright.com and creator of the Gratitude Finder journal. When you look at the cover of this journal, there is a phrase on there, "Look for something Great, & you'll always find it!" and in requesting this interview I found someone great in Denise. Her bright and cheerful organizational stationary products are doing great things for many and it was a true pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with her.



Not only is the story of how Denise built her company inspiring, but in this episode we also discuss in our conversation a number of examples on how the Gratitude Finder Journal has been used in creative ways to help others find things to be grateful in their own lives. Look for some great and important highlights in the interview on how the Gratitude Finder is being used beginning around the 28 minute mark. This is definitely a part of this episode that made it all worth while.



Make no mistake about it, the products you will

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

