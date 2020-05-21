Episode 5: You Made Me Mad!

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends! Wilk from WilksWorld.com here and in episode 5, I am talking about emotions and the importance of not allowing emotions to dictate our actions. Many years ago, my father and I were discussing some issues I was dealing with at the time. He said something that stuck with me from that point on but never fully understood until many years later when I first heard of Austrian Psychotherapist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl and his teachings that one cannot always control what happens to them, but they can control how they react to it (paraphrasing). Emotions can be a very tricky thing, and to truly be happy and to be someone that is pleasant for others to be around, my life experience has taught me that you must become the master of your emotions instead of allowing your emotions to dictate your actions. Nobody can "make" you do anything, and by conquering your emotions, you no longer allow the actions of others to be any kind of guiding principle on how you react. By becoming self-accountable, you become the master of your own domain, so to speak.

Please let us know what you think. Subscribe wherever you prefer to get your podcasts, and please leave a review. Look for us on Facebook by searching for Wilk's World, or check out my blog at wilksopinion.com where I discuss different things a bit different than here.

Above all things, be kind to each other, be grateful every day for what you've got, and remember, it's up to you to make each day what you want it to be.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.