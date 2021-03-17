Episode 48: Bridging the Divide

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Do you think our country is currently "A House Divided"?

Unless you've been stuck under a rock, without television, radio, internet or any type of personal interaction, I think most people would say a resounding "YES"! Did the events of January 6, 2021 in the US capitol disturb you as, it did most reasonably minded Americans? Have you asked yourself, "what can we do to bring this country back together"?

What is Braver Angels?

Recently I became aware of a grass-roots organization called Braver Angels when I met Rick Hotchner. He and his wife Barbara are state ambassadors for this organization that has a mission to bring civility back to public discourse when it comes to the toxicity surrounding our current political environment.

In this episode I had the pleasure of sitting down for a conversation with Rick and Barbara to discuss how they came to be part of BraverAngels.org. You see, Rick and Barbara are in what they self-describe as a mixed marriage. Now this is not your typical mixed marriage, but Rick falls more in line with Conservatives and Barbara is more Liberal. After long careers in public service and returning to the states, Rick and Barbara sought out an organization that would help them Bride the Divide in their political differences, as well as the divide in their beloved country. They found the perfect venue to do just that in their local Minnesota chapter of Braver Angels.

If you find you're frustrated with the divide within our great country, you are not going to want to miss this episode! If you want to find a way to get involved with your local Braver Angels organization, become a member or find someone to contact within your state, you can click on this link here.

As I do every week, I ask you, "what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?" The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've got, and make each and

