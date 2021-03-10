Episode 47: Three Gates, Kindness and the DTH Listener Profile

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Who listens to the Derate the Hate podcast?

There are a number of things about the Derate The Hate podcast that people may find appealing. Our listeners may have, or have had anger issues. They generally oppose the "woke" or cancel culture that seems to be prevailing in some circles these days. Real racism has no place on the Derate The Hate podcast, though we know and make a clear distinction between real racism and the FAUX RACISM that many throw around in these turbulent times. It's quite possible that a DTH listener could have been bullied as a child, or maybe they are being bullied now. Our listeners realize government is a necessity, but big government is a thief of liberty and liberty is imperative to a good and happy society. Gratitude is incredibly important to the DTH listener because gratitude is instrumental in happiness and it's nearly impossible to be happy without understanding and being grateful for all the blessings in our life.



Who are Sufis and what is Sufism?

In this episode I dive a bit into a Sufi Saying from a meme my wife showed me recently. Now, I don't know much about Sufis, but in this NY Times article they say "Sufi practice focuses on the renunciation of worldly things, purification of the soul and the mystical contemplation of God's nature. Followers try to get closer to God by seeking spiritual learning known as tariqa."

And while I don't know much about Sufism, I do know a good saying and a good meme when I see one.

"Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates.

At the first gate, ask yourself, 'is it true?'

At the second ask, 'is it necessary?'

At the third, ask, 'is it kind?'"

I do dive a little deeper in to the kindness part of this in this episode.



I stumbled upon a great little article this week that includes 4 feel good stories to lift the spirits a

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.