Episode 45: Indoctrination IN Education... Interview with Dr. Elana Yaron Fishbein

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Is your child's education important? I think most, if not all people would say yes. Do you know what your children are being taught in school? What do you believe the role of the school is in teaching your kids values as opposed to what the role of the family is in teaching values? These are questions we all need to be asking and in this week's episode, I interview Dr. Elana Fishbein, and we dive in to one of today's greatest problems when it comes to the education of our children. This is an unbelievably important episode you're not going to want to miss!



Who is Dr. Elana Yaron Fishbein?



Elana Yaron Fishbein is a Doctor of Social Work, earning her degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds Master’s (from Rutgers University) and Bachelor’s degrees (from Hebrew University in Jerusalem) in social work. She specialized in child welfare. Her early training was in clinical social work and as she advanced in her career she focused on planning, policy, management and research.

Dr. Fishbein grew up in Israel and served in the IDF. She is married and a full-time mother of three boys (19, 10 & 8) who lives in Gladwyne, PA (a suburb of Philadelphia). She is the Founder and president of the grassroots movement No Left Turn in Education.



What is No Left Turn in Education?



No Left Turn in Education is a movement who's mission is "To revive in American public education the fundamental discipline of critical and active thinking which is based on facts, investigation, logic and sound reasoning."



"We are vocal. We are loud. We are tenacious. We must be heard. But we are civil. We respect the rules of society and authority. We will not stand down because we are the majority – patriotic Americans who believe that a fair and just society can only be achieved when malleable young minds are free from indoctrination that suppresses their independent thought."



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.