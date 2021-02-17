Episode 44: Faith, Family & Education: A Movement Towards a Resurrection... Interview with Kendall Qualls of Take Charge Minnesota

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

From his early years in life, living in poverty, whether it was his early childhood in the housing projects in Harlem, NY or the trailer park in Oklahoma, Kendall Qualls knew that poverty was not what he wanted and he knew that it was up to him to change that. He also knew that the United States of America was the best place on earth for anyone, of any race, to make their dreams come true. Kendall knows, as well as anyone, that "where you start in life is not where you have to stay in life."



Kendall Qualls, president of Take Charge Minnesota, knows the American Dream is possible for EVERYONE, regardless of race. In this interview, Kendall and I discuss how "Critical Race Theory" is nothing but a way for those seeking power to divide, while Take Charge Minnesota has a better goal. Rebuilding and resurrecting the American Black Family through Faith, Family and Education.



Kendall and Take Charge Minnesota outright denounce the idea of systemic racism, white privilege and abhor identity politics and the promotion of victimhood. Instead of promoting and perpetuating that perpetual victim mentality, Take Charge MN is an organization that has truly made its mission, for individuals to Take Charge of their own Life, Family and Community. You're not going to want to miss this episode!



Notable Quotes from Kendall Qualls:

"Where you start in life is not where you have to stay in life."



"I've been called ghetto kid, trailer trash, and a lot worse"



"Critical race theory sets (whites and blacks) up as adversaries, (promoting division) because whites have privilege and blacks can't get ahead"



"We don't have a racial issue, we have a 2 parent privilege issue."



Again, you are NOT going to want to miss this interview with Kendall Qualls talking about his new project Take Charge Minnesota.



The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another,

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

