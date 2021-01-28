Episode 41: Those Who Live In Glass Houses

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

You ever get that feeling when you're around someone, that feeling like they're looking down their nose at you in disgust or with a feeling of moral superiority? Have you ever heard the phrase, "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones"? It's important to remember that everyone has issues, and everyone is allowed to have their own identity, and just because they are different doesn't mean they are bad.



Judgemental and Hate are not necessarily siblings, but I'd have to say they are definitely first cousins. Here at the Derate the Hate podcast, we are all about turning down the hate and bettering the world one attitude at a time. I'm sure we've all been around someone who from time to time looks at someone, probably someone they don't even know, and you can tell they are already making up their mind about who that person is and what that person is like because of their job, the way they dress or the people they are associating with. It's not to say these assumptions are always wrong, but blanket assumptions often lead to trouble.



There is a lot about us as individuals that make us unique, and it's always better to get the whole story before passing judgement on others. You cannot always assume based on preconceived notions about the way one dresses, the job one has, or the ideologies or religion one follows that you know everything about someone. Be careful who you judge and why, because it just may be your own house you're shattering with the stones you're throwing...



This week's feel good story is a great little story about a youngster by the name of Curtis Rodgers out of Raleigh, NC. This young gentleman is being brought up right and his big heart is proof of that! Knowing his nanny Rachel missed her high school prom because of the reaction to the pandemic, 7 year old Curtis put together a personal prom for Rachel. This little smooth operator got decked out in a suit, put together all their favorite after school snacks and gave Miss Rachel a personal prom to remember. Check out this great little story here!



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one a

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

