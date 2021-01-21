Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Episode 40, Don't hate the haters. A lot on my mind today with all that is going on in our country and the episode I had planned for tonight got pushed aside for this random stream of consciousness where I may be talking in circles but maybe something I say will make a point that can help save someone some heartache in some way.



Wilk here and again, Don't hate the haters. One of the biggest battles I have to face personally is not allowing myself to hate those who are constantly trying to project their hate on others, or in my case, me. This is a battle we all must face because if you allow yourself to hate, soon that toxic hole within the souls of the real haters will develop within you. Check out episode 40 for more about this.



In this weeks feel good story I talk about Officer Eli Trulley of the Beloit Police Department. As you listeners know, I love a feel good story where ordinary people do extraordinary things. Well Officer Trulley certainly did that when a local family lost everything in a fire. Out of love for his fellow man, and looking for no recognition, he dug in his own pocket to put this family up in a hotel when they were at their darkest hour. It was only because the fire department told the story to the police department did anyone catch wind of his good deed. I you would like to see more about Officer Trulley's good deed, click here.



In the coming weeks we will be doing some interviews with some really great guests.



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

