Episode 39: Unity, Through Conformity?

In these incredibly polarized times, have you heard people calling for unity, but know they are actually calling for conformity? In episode 39 I'm reminded of that phrase from the movie "The Princess Bride" where one character says to the other, "you keep saying that word, but I don't think it means what you think it means", or something to that effect...



Unity for some these days means something totally different than what I think it means. Some call for UNITY, but what they are really calling for is for those with whom they disagree to conform. And if they do not conform, well then the non-conformists are the agitators and must be villainized, demonized and destroyed by whatever means possible, because of course, it's their fault for not conforming in the name of "UNITY".



This way of thinking is real Hate and Division... I revisit the topic of cancel culture a bit as we are seeing it right now to the greatest extent I ever imagined possible. Big tech and big media are hard at work at the behest of their corrupt cronies in powerful positions to make sure those with opposing thoughts and ideas no longer have a platform on which to speak. I really never thought I'd see the day...



In this week's feel good story I recap a story out of San Rafael, Ca where Evelyn Topper lost her wallet while getting coffee with her 12 year old granddaughter. The next day a homeless gentleman by the name of Sean Curry contacted her so he may return that lost wallet. You can hear more about this story, and what Miss Topper's granddaughter did to return the favor by listening to this week's episode or check out this beautiful story from goodnewsnetwork.org right here.



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

