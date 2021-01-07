Episode 38: The Great Divide

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

How did this begin? How did we get to where we are at? Wilk here with Episode 38 of the Derate the Hate podcast and tonight is about The Great Divide. There are evil forces afoot and our country is in serious pain today, and I say that with an incredibly heavy heart.



I've said it before and I'll say it again, and it won't be the last time I say it. I don't want and won't make this a podcast about politics, but the events that are happening in the nation's capitol today, January 6, 2021 cannot be ignored. Our nation is in a lot of pain and I'm afraid it's going to get worse if we as individuals don't start to do something about it. What is the Great Divide that I refer to? It's not race, class, gender or ethnicity, The Great Divide in this country is politics.



Divine Intervention played a large part in the founding of this nation and it is my belief that it is going to take divine intervention to save it.



This week's feel good story is about a gentleman from Michigan that did something very special for and unsuspecting family because "That's what Jesus would do". In this article I found in ChristianHeadlines.com, Howard Kirby of Ovid, MI found $43,000 in a couch that he'd purchased from a thrift store for $70. You have to check out this story to see how Mr. Kirby's story plays out. Another ordinary person doing extraordinary things.



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Send me a message on any media platform and leave us a review. Let us know a

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.