Episode 37: The Happy Aren't Hateful and The Hateful Aren't Happy

The year 2020, coming to an end and it couldn't come soon enough. Hello friends, Wilk back with Episode 37 of our podcast coming to you on New Year's Eve 2020. This has been a rough year for so many, but it reminds us that our happiness is up to us, every day.



The year 2020 has presented all of us with many challenges, some more than others. Some have lost their lives, some have lost loved ones, some have lost livelihoods and some have lost everything they have worked their whole lives to build. Many say "Happy New Year" and it's just a statement. I want everyone to say "Happy New Year" and have it be their mission statement for 2021. The best way to battle Hate is to be Happy because the Happy aren't Hateful and the Hateful aren't Happy!



Amongst the many challenges of 2020, we must remember and constantly strive for happiness. There are many out there who thrive upon stealing peoples' joy, keeping us divided and keeping us unhappy, scared and flat out mad. We must resist their efforts and tune out all the negative noise. Our happiness always has and always will depend on us as individuals. I recap in this episode many tools from some of our previous episodes for building and maintaining our happiness.



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

