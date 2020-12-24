Episode 36: Happy Is My Favorite Color

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Happy is my favorite color! Wilk here with episode 36 of the Derate the Hate podcast and this week it's Christmas 2020! The year 2020 has been incredibly rough on so many and like every week, I am looking to better the world one attitude at a time...



So I come home the other day and my beautiful one year old daughter has on a shirt that says, "Happy is my Favorite Color". Now, obviously at one year old, she doesn't know what happy is, what a color is, or that happy is not a color... In a world now when everyone is making up their own rules and nothing really makes sense anyway, I'm rolling with it and saying that Happy is my favorite color too! Like a child, I think we as adults need to look at all the little things that bring us moments of joy and not focus so much upon the bad things that bring us down.



In this episode I talk about a story out of Galesburg, Ill brought to us by kwqc.com where a youngster, little miss Addison (6) did an incredible thing this Christmas for a classmate and friend who's family lost it all. I love when ordinary people do extraordinary things, and even more so when it's a youngster doing it out of the kindness of their heart without anyone telling them to do so. The details of this inspiring story can be found here...



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

