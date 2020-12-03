Episode 33: Robert Frost and George Jones

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for another episode of the Derate The Hate podcast! In this week's episode I talk about choices and forks in the road. This topic being what it is brought to mind a poem and a song that mean a lot to me. "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost and "Choices" by George Jones are a couple fantastic get you thinking masterpieces.

If you haven't read "The Road Not Taken", here it is, and below that, I will post a link to the song "Choices" by one of my favorite real country singers from days gone by...



The Road Not Taken ~ by Robert Frost

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth;



Then took the other, as just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and wanted wear;

Though as for that the passing there

Had worn them really about the same,



And both that morning equally lay

In leaves no step had trodden black.

Oh, I kept the first for another day!

Yet knowing how way leads on to way,

I doubted if I should ever come back.



I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.



In this week's feel good story I'm highlight a great deed being done by a young cub scout in Virginia Beach, VA. This kind hearted cub scout happens to be a little girl named Bridget but she goes by Gidget, and what Gidget is doing would warm the coldest of hearts. Her friend's brother Ethan has down syndrome and autism and the pandemic has really taken it's toll on his routine. Ethan loves collecting books and movies, not because he reads or necessarily watches the movies, but because he likes to collect and organize them. Ethan's routine has been, up until the pandemic began, going to thrift stores with his family and picking out books or movies that caught his eye. That all came to an end when said stores began to close as a result of the pandemic. Listen to this

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

