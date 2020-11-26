Episode 32: Giving Thanks, It's Not Just a One Day a Year Event

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for this Thanksgiving week episode of the Derate the Hate podcast. Wilk here again with episode 32 naturally talking this week about giving thanks and being grateful, not just on Thanksgiving, but every day of the year.



Thanksgiving was always one of my favorite holidays growing up. It was always instilled in me as a child to be grateful, but Thanksgiving was my favorite because it seemed that was the holiday that meant we got to see most of our family. Don't get me wrong, other holidays were great as well, but they seemed to be more isolated to my immediate family. It was Thanksgiving where more of the extended family, like aunts, uncles and cousins seemed to get together. Some of us would go out hunting while others would stay back and cook the meal. Then later in the day we'd all get together, say our blessing and eat a huge meal together.



Family is undoubtedly one of the things in this life that I am most grateful for. It seems like too often these days that holidays are the only real time families get together, and that is a bit sad. It brings to mind the idea that some only express thanks and gratitude on the holiday of Thanksgiving. The reality of it is we should be expressing our gratitude for all our blessings each and every day.



This holiday season, many families will not be able to spend time together for Thanksgiving, but that does not mean we should not be expressing gratitude. We all face every day challenges and struggles, but there is always something to be grateful for. We must not allow those things that are out of our control to control our emotions, so we must focus on what's positive in our lives. No matter your struggle, there is always something to be grateful for. I believe gratitude is a major key in happiness and happiness is key in making a better life. When we as individuals make our lives better, we in turn make the world a better place.



This week's feel good story comes from the Washington Post. As a dad, the title jumped out to me and the content was much better than the cheesy title implied. The article, "It started as a macho bake-off between dads. Mo

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

