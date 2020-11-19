Episode 31: Ugly Often Times Has Nothing To Do With Looks

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for episode 31 of the Derate The Hate podcast! Have you ever looked at someone and thought, "for such a good looking person, they sure have an ugly soul."? I don't know about you, but I am seeing more and more often these days where people are more concerned with how they look, meaning their appearance, than who they are and how they treat others.



With everything we are currently experiencing as a country and as a society these days, it has never been more important to be a good person and to be good to those around you. When did it become acceptable to attempt to demonize and destroy those with whom we disagree? I know, this is a rhetorical question, as I don't in any way find it acceptable, but from what I've been seeing in recent years, there are obviously those who do. From people being shouted at and spit upon in a restaurant when trying to have dinner with their family, to sitting US Senators making up the most vile and heinous accusations against Supreme Court Justice nominees, we have seen the most disgusting discourse among people of differing viewpoints that one could possibly imagine, and this behavior must stop!



In this week's feel good story, I talk about a youngster from Iowa by the name of Tommy Rhomberg who started making homemade baseball bats to raise money for people affected by a huge windstorm that swept through Iowa back in August. Young Tommy actually fashioned these bats from fallen tree limbs downed by the powerful derecho storm. As our normal listeners know, I love stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things and you can read more about Tommy's story in this article from the GoodNewsNetwork here...



As I do every week, I ask you, “what have you done today to make your life a better life?, what have you done today to make the world a better place?” The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!



