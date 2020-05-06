Episode 3: Perpetually Offended

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Wilk here again from Wilksworld.com and in Episode 3 we are talking about those who are perpetually offended and how that makes for a toxic and unhappy person. I dropped in a little plug for our apparel line, Failed Understanding Apparel, as this is one of the ways we like to springboard a dialogue between people of opposing views. We all know one, if not multiple people who seem to be perpetually offended. A happy society must be a tolerant society, and those who are perpetually offended are neither tolerant nor happy, but use their perpetually offended mentality in an attempt to manipulate the feelings and actions of those which they disagree. In this week's "Good Deed" segment I talk about a teenage sophmore named Hita Gupta in Pennsylvania that has taken to providing care packages to the elderly in care homes during this pandemic, packages which include puzzles, adult coloring books and handwritten notes from her nine year old brother. Things like this are so inspiring and show such unbelievable selflessness, I wanted to share her GoFundMe Page in hopes of getting her some more support for this amazing thing she's doing for the seniors that are currently stuck in isolation.



As always, be kind to each other, be grateful for what you've got, and remember, it's up to you to make each day what you want it to be. Thank you!!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

