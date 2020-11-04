Episode 29: There Will Come A Day

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for episode 29 of the Derate The Hate podcast! I am Wilk from WilksWorld.com and today is a significant day in American history. On the day of this recording, November 3, 2020, we are witnessing the final day of voting for this monumental election year. Elections used to have a day for voting, now it seems like months, but that is another topic entirely for a different forum. I am certain, that with all we have seen in recent months and years, There will come a day when many will look back upon their actions during these times and wish they had acted differently.



There is no doubt, this is one of the most polarized elections in some of the most polarized times in American history. The people of opposing ideologies are maybe as divided as any time in our history, and while this podcast tries to steer clear of politics, it has to do with this week's episode. This is not because I'm going to get in to political specifics, but because of the way people are treating each other because of their political differences.



I've mentioned in many episodes that we cannot let those with a vested interest in keeping us divided dictate how we treat each other, but unfortunately that is happening every day. This happens because people, often allowing lies and misinformation, allow their emotions to dictate their actions in a way that rational and reasonable people would not otherwise do. There will come a day, when those who reach a more reasonable and rational state of mind, will find the way that they treated others is something they wish they would have done differently. This is not an episode you are going to want to miss and one you should most definitely share with others!!



In our feel good story this week, I talk about another ordinary person performing an extraordinary act of kindness. In this story from the IndyStar.com newspaper, High School sophomore Levi LaGrange experienced a painful ankle injury during a cross-country race he was participating in. He waved on the next runner but little did he know that Senior Axel Aleman would sacrifice his position in that race to help him finish. This true act of kindness and sportsmanship shows the best of what humanity has to offer. This is a beautiful story y

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

