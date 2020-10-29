Episode 28: There Was a Time

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends! Wilk here with episode 28 of the Derate The Hate podcast and this week we’re talking about things that have happened in days gone by and not letting that bring your future down. Episode 28 will be “There Was a Time”.

As I lay out in this episode, one of the biggest personal battles I am constantly fighting is reliving the past and wondering if I could have done things different. I think this is something, or a struggle that a lot of people face on a day to day basis. I am a member of several groups online and I see constant posts where people struggle with this. I see people constantly asking the question, “how do I get past X topic from my past so I can have a positive future?”. There is no doubt that this is a serious battle for a lot of people, but one of my greatest tools is the serenity prayer.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change, the courage to change the things that I can, and the wisdom to know the difference”

It is our responsibility as an individual to live the best and most positive life we can. What has happened in our past cannot be changed, but what we can do is learn from those things and make tomorrow a better day. Whether it be the last conversation we had with someone who has passed, the last time we hung out with a certain group of friends, or how we handled a relationship that has come and gone, there was a time and that time has passed. We can do nothing to change that time, but hopefully we learned from it, we take those lessons and make tomorrow a better day because of that wisdom.

In this week’s feel good story I talk about a youngster in north Texas by the name of Orion Jean. Orion is a 5th grader doing extraordinary things by looking to provide 100,000 meals to those in need by Thanksgiving. This young man is ambitious and doing something everyone should be incredibly proud to see. In an interview Orion did with CNN, he said “This has been a rough year for everybody, and now it’s more important than ever to show support and love to anyone who needs it.” You can see more about young Orion’s story on the Good News Network here.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

