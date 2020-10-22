Episode 27: Seek the Similarities and Spread the Love

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for episode 27 of the Derate The Hate podcast. Wilk here again with another quick episode, wanting to give you something to think about again this week. Every week I ask the questions, what have you done today to make the world a better place? What have you done today to make your life a better life?

This week I want to ask you this, What if people loved on another for their similarities as quickly as some seem to hate for their trivial differences? We are faced these days with a constant barrage of negativity from politicians, the main stream media and the dumpsterfire known as social media. I will be the first to tell you, I don't in any way believe things are as bad as those outlets of lies and misinformation would have you believe, but there are those out there that do genuinely hate others for the most trivial of differences. Unfortunately, those are the few that get the most attention for said outlets of information.

As I've talked about time and time again in the #DerateTheHate podcast, we as individuals must not allow the worst around us be the biggest influences on us. With each episode, I truly intend to better the world one attitude at a time, and if any of our episodes reach and influence just one person to better their attitude in some way, it's a truly beautiful thing. With that said, I'll ask it again and hopefully you think about it and act upon it, what if people loved one another for their similarities as quickly as some hate for their trivial differences? Is there something you can do today to change that? I bet there is...

This week's feel good story is simple and sweet but caught my eye because it's about a youngster who worked to buy a bicycle, only to have it stolen off his front porch. How is this a feel good story you may ask? Well, when young Hunter Wade's bicycle was stolen, his mother Kelly Wade reached out to a local crime group in their town of St. Joseph, Mo to post the story in hopes of someone having information on who may have taken the bike that young Hunter had worked so hard for. Turns out some locals got together and got Hunter a brand new bicycle to replace the stolen one.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

