Episode 26: Chaos and Degradation Through Tribalism

Welcome back my friends for Episode 26 of the Derate the Hate podcast. I am Wilk from WilksWorld.com and I am so grateful that you have taken the time to join us for this episode!

It almost goes without saying, but as anyone who's turned on a television, radio or spent any time on social media knows, we are just a couple weeks away from one of the most contentious elections any of us have witnessed in our lifetimes. As most of our regular listeners know, I do my best to keep political issues out of this podcast, and this episode is no exception. What I am referring to is the chaos and degradation of our society that is resulting from tribalism based on peoples' political beliefs, driven by politicians and the media.

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? These two questions do a lot to drive our mission statement at the Derate the Hate podcast, Bettering the world, on attitude at a time. There are many obstacles that stand in the way for each of us as individuals. Being able to recognize those obstacles helps us to overcome them. Once you gain the understanding that many politicians, and those in the media have a vested interest in keeping us divided, mad &/or scared, things start to become much more clear when it comes to the world in which we live. We, as individuals, must not allow those in politics and the media to drive our emotions, to put a wedge between us, and to keep us cowering and waiting for the next bit of chaos or crisis. We must not allow the division and degradation of our society. Do not allow those who have a vested interest in division make the boundaries by which you live your life. #DerateTheHate

Have you heard about a young many by the name of Jahkil Jackson and his Project I Am? This youngster has got something very special going on and our regular listeners know, I love a story where ordinary people are doing extraordinary things! I would have to say this young man far surpasses that criteria. At age 8, young Jahkil started Project I Am where he puts together "Blessing Bags" for the homeless and those who have fallen on hard times. You have to

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

