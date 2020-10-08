Episode 25: Be Better by Being Around Better

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends, Wilk here with episode 25 of the Derate the Hate podcast talking today about those with which to associate. Have you ever heard anyone say "you're the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with"?

There is an old adage that is said in many ways that we are the sum, or average, or product of those with which we associate with most. This is true in so many ways. It has been proven time and time again in business, wealth, and many other measurements of success. Have you ever thought about this adage in terms of attitude and how you treat others? Way back in episode 4 of our podcast I talk about how Smiles and Bad Moods are Contagious. This could not be more true.

I now ask in each of our episodes "What have you done today to make your life a better life?" "What have you done today to make the world a better place?" I would strongly contend that one way to do both is to Be Better by Being Around Better. Those with whom you chose to associate and spend the most time will also be those who you end up emulating.

I believe it is so important to highlight the good that many people do that goes unnoticed. There are a couple things this week I would like to highlight. Each week on our podcast I like to highlight a feel good story that may have been missed or left out of the national media. This week I'd like to highlight a couple great things.

First, this week, Oct. 4-10 is mental illness awareness week. There is an organization that strives to bring awareness and better the lives for those suffering from mental illness the way we at the Derate the Hate podcast strive to better the attitude of everyone who listens. That organization is the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This is an organization doing really great work and is well worth checking out. We are in a period in history unlike any in the lives of those listening to this podcast. At a time, when due to the circumstances surrounding the response to the pandemic, suicides are up, depression is up, relapses in drug and alcohol abuse is up, sharing the hotline for NAMI may make a huge difference in the life of someone. The hotline for the National Allia

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

