OK, episode 24, It's not what you said, it's how you said it. Many have heard this, and for some, it may have been the last thing you heard prior to an argument starting. I'm sure I've been there a time or two as I've been known to say things from time to time in a way that could have gone better. I think most people probably have. We live in some very polarized times and I think, as most listeners have probably gathered by now, that it is up to each of us to make the world a better place in any way we can. How we interact with one another is a very big part of that.

In our relationships, whether it be with a spouse, a co-worker, someone we coach or mentor, have you ever caught yourself saying something in such a way that you can just tell that the other party is not taking what you've said the way you intended? Have you ever stopped to think it may be because of the way you are saying it? I know I have, and that is something that I consciously try to think about when I am trying to make a point to someone at a time in which I may be frustrated or upset for some reason. This is something we should all think about when we are interacting with others. Am I saying this in such a way that they will listen and absorb what I am saying, or has my tone or demeanor put them on defense or shutdown mode.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

