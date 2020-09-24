Episode 23: Keeping the Peace, Peace of Mind

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends, Wilk here from WilksWorld.com with episode 23 of our Derate the Hate podcast and this week it's all about keeping the peace, not only between us and others but keeping our peace of mind.

OK, so keeping the peace. Back in Episode 12: Be Proactive, Be Responsible, which was the first of a series I did on the book, "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" by Dr. Stephen Covey, I talked about being responsible, able to choose our response. Much along those same lines, we must understand that it is totally upon us to keep from getting in arguments and bicker sessions that will prove to have no positive result. In a conversation I had many years ago with my departed father I asked, "Dad, what do you hold sacred?". His answer is something I will never forget, he said, "My sanity, my peace of mind."

Is arguing with those who's minds you will never change really the way to keep the peace? Is bickering back and forth with someone who's attitude you cannot change going to make things better for either of you? Does that argument or bicker session make you any more right or them any more wrong? Is this really the way to give you more peace of mind? I think not, I know not...

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make this world a better place? This weeks feel good story was sent to me by my Mother-in-Law and it's about a magical relationship between 2 youngsters that is highlighted in a post on our Derate the Hate Facebook page. This story begins when the soon to be parents of Cooper Hyde find out their son has multiple physical/health issues including down syndrome. They prayed for God to give them strength to get through their coming journey and in so many ways those prayers have been, and

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

