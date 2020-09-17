Episode 22: Perception, Is It Reality?

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends to the Derate the Hate podcast! Wilk here again from WilksWorld.com with episode 22 of our podcast and this episode is again inspired by a meme I saw that fits so well with what we try to do here with our Derate the Hate podcast.

Since recording this podcast I did a little more research and the quote from the mentioned meme comes from Amy Weatherly, and it turns out she has a lot more than just one inspiring meme, she has a website and a whole pile of inspiring material and quotes. Check out her stuff, it would be well worth your time.





So back to this week's episode. All too often people become too absorbed in their perception of things and it becomes their reality. If people are constantly told they are a victim, or they are in some way oppressed, they will see victimhood and oppression in everything they experience and will become incapable of finding the good, finding the joy in everyday things and will constantly be unhappy.

As seen in Amy's quote from above, gratitude is a key component to joy, and I'll take it a step further in saying that moments of joy are a key component in a life of happiness. We talk about gratitude a lot in this podcast and first spoke of the importance of gratitude back in Episode 2: The Importance of Gratitude. If you are not able to see the roses for their beauty without being consumed by the thorns, you cannot see the forest for the trees, (the forest being happiness and the trees being moments of joy). It is imperat

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.