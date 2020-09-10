Episode 21: Say No to Losers, Go No Drama for the Win

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for episode 21 of our Derate the Hate podcast. Wilk here from WilksWorld.com for another edition of our podcast looking to Better the World One Attitude at a Time! I'll ask again, what have you done today to make the world a better place? What have you done today to make your life a better life?

This week 2 things happened in my personal life that really hit home for me because it reiterated the idea that life is way too short to be unhappy, way too short for DRAMA. I don't necessarily want to say that losers are always looking for drama, though that may be the case, but those that are always looking to instigate drama tend to spend an awful lot of time losing. If you don't want to be a loser, and you want to win the hearts and minds of those with whom you disagree, you must go #NoDrama for the win!

This week's feel good story starts on one side of the country but involves the other side of our country. How's that you say. A man in New Jersey with aspirations of someday living in California spends time watching San Diego beach cameras on the web. One night, or early morning something special caught his attention. Two men in a mini-van were cleaning the beach and it struck him as something out of the ordinary. He made contact with a local news organization out of San Diego to find out more and thank these guys for what they were doing. It turns out these are 2 homeless men that live in this mini-van with their dog and they clean up after all the beach goers and partiers because they want it to stay beautiful and it's the right thing to do. You can see more about this uplifting story and these 2 extraordinary gentleman, David Hendon and Marc Gervais here.

With that I'm going to wrap it up and back on out of here for this week and say, be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've got, and remember that it is ultimately up to you to make each and every day the day that you want it to be!



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

