Episode 2 Please, Thank you, and the importance of Gratitude

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

In our second episode, I continue on my journey into learning how to use my podcast equipment and I'm hoping we've made slight progress from episode one. There is very little in life quite so important to one's happiness as being grateful. Teaching your children to say please and thank you is an essential part of gratitude and gratitude is an essential part of being a happy person. This is all essential in helping to turn down the hate. From all of us at Wilksworld.com and the Deratethehate.com podcast, thank you for listening, be kind to one another, be grateful for what you've got, and remember, it's up to you to make each day what you want it to be...

For more from Wilk, please check out Wilksopinion.com or get in touch with us on Facebook or Instagram.

Please subscribe, share, and leave a comment if you like what you hear...

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.