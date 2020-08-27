Episode 19: Political Theater, The Real Hate Speech

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for episode 19 of our Derate the Hate podcast. Wilk here again from WilksWorld.com and the week I am talking about what I believe to be the #RealHateSpeech and that is Political Theater.

We are living through some of the most politically polarized times in the last 155 years, and I believe that is strongly in part due to the rhetoric spewed by our political class and the main stream media. I call this #PoliticalTheater, The #RealHateSpeech and I believe it's done by design. Instead of trying to unite us on what we all have in common, and the greatness within our country, much of what is spread by the political mouthpieces and their cronies in the main stream media is meant to divide, confuse, and whip people into an emotional frenzy.

The Derate The Hate podcast is not meant to be political, and I will always do my best to keep particulars of specific political issues out of here. I reserve my opinions on those types of things for my blog WilksOpinion.com, but I believe that this divisive rhetoric and these demagogic tactics often transcend party lines and it can often be very damaging to our relationships and our country as a whole. This podcast's mission is truly to "Better the World, One Attitude at a Time", and with that said, I hope the point I am trying to make with this episode hits home for someone, or a bunch of someones... Do not let those within the political class and media manipulate your emotions and drive a wedge between you and those you care about like your friends, family and neighbors. This has become an all too often occurrence in these polarized times.

In this weeks feel good story, I talk about a gentleman by the name of Brady Libby who was visiting friends at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. He is being awarded the New Hampshire Hero Award for saving Andy Copanas from drowning. Apparently Copanas got in over his head and began struggling when it caught the attention of Libby. His bravery and quick action saved a life proving that "not all heroes wear capes.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.