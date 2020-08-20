Episode 18: Labels, Get Out of the Box!

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends! Wilk here again for episode 18 of the Derate the Hate podcast and this one was inspired by a meme that I recently saw that said something to the effect of: "The divide in this country is not based on race, class, gender or orientation, but it is divided between the wise and the foolish. The foolish are just always looking to divide us up by race, class, gender and orientation", or something like that.

I'm calling this episode, Labels, Get out of the Box! There is very little that drives me more crazy than those who are constantly trying to divide everyone up in to little categories, put everyone in a box and then label it, whatever... I am very much my own person and live by a moral compass and set of rules that years of lessons &/or mistakes and the resulting wisdom has set for me. I don't need some politician and their cronies in the media to define who I am, how I should act, what I should think or what have you. Too often nowadays the powers that be are stringently trying to divide us into groups so they can retain power by pandering to whatever "Box" they think will best suit their needs at the time.

Get out of the box! Shed whatever label it is that has been placed upon you by someone who has as little regard for you as the junk in their garage. Ignore the blatant attempts at pandering and be your own person. Literally, it's time to think outside the box and remember, it's up to you to make your life the life you want it to be. What have YOU done today to make the world a better place? What have YOU done today to make YOUR life a better life? Someone pandering to you because they have put you in a box with a pretty little label is not going to do it so it's up to you!

In this week's feel good story, I came across a neat little outfit in Burlington, VT that is helping to feed those in need in a different way. You may have heard about the Free Little Libraries where folks put up a little stand in their yards and people drop off books and pick up books as they'd like to for free. Well, in Burlington a group called the One Good Deed Fund has set up multiple sites throughout the county where people can get or drop of food 24

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

