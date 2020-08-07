Episode 16: Memories, Make Them Good

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends! Wilk here again from WilksWorld.com with Episode 16 of our #DerateTheHate podcast talking about not only making good memories, but more importantly, sharing those good times in life on Facebook so when they pop up as memories one, two or several years down the road, you have something good to look back on instead of all the negativity.

We may be living through some of the most turbulent times in human history, and my beautiful wife made a fantastic point the other day in a post on Facebook. As anyone who is a regular listener knows, or who has read some of my blog at WilksOpinion.com, I oftentimes refer to social media as a dumpster fire of Hate, Lies and Misinformation. My wife's post from the other day speaks for itself and read as follows:



"My little guy!...where does the time go? I love these memories and posts that remind me of times years ago and looking back on them.

He is now 11 and, right now, is with his scout patrol working on balloon rockets in the park. While I sit here and watch the young man I’m raising, and watching other families playing with their children, I can’t help but be thankful for theses little reminders that pop up every day.

There is a reason I don’t post anything about our current state of affairs, political and/or virus related. I see my own relatives and friends going fist for fist arguing about who is right or wrong and why. I frankly can’t stand it and I don’t even look at their posts anymore.

A year from now, two years, five..I want to see memories with my children, my husband and my family. I look forward to these memories and posts year to year!

Are you looking forward to yours?"



With that I'm going to say, when you can get back out among each other, be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be! We'll catch you next week...

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.