Episode 15: Synergize for the Prize

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends to the Derate the Hate Podcast! I am Wilk from WilksWorld.com and this is Episode 15, which is actually the 4th and final episode in a series we are doing on the book by Dr. Stephen Covey, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People".

In Episodes 12, 13 and 14, I went through Habits one through five, so if you missed those episodes, please step back and check those out. In this episode, I finish this series by discussing Habit 6, "Synergize" and Habit 7, "Sharpen the Saw".

Habits 1 through 3 are really interpersonal habits that one must work on within themselves to truly be fulfilled and effective. Habits 3 through 6 are outward habits are then what it takes to become effectively interdependent with others.

Habit 6, synergize, depends highly upon and works in complete conjunction with habits 4 and 5. To properly synergize, one must "Think Win Win" and "Seek First to Understand, then to be Understood". Synergize is the art of coming up with a common solution that is not a compromise, but a solution that is better than the sum of it's parts.

Habit 7 is then "Sharpening the Saw". There are 4 dimensions to one's being. 1.) Mental 2.) Physical 3.) Social and 4.) Spiritual... All are different but vitally important. Sharpening the saw is basically working on and "exercising" each of these dimensions on a regular basis in order to stay "sharp". Dr. Covey does a great job of emphasizing the importance of "Sharpening the Saw".

In this week's feel good story, I talk about a young man, a Boy scout, in East Liverpool, OH that stopped to help a deputy that was trying to remove a fallen tree from a roadway. As this Boy Scout Justin Tatsch said, "Boy Scouts should do good deeds daily".

That will wrap up episode 15 of the Derate the Hate podcast. As you are able, or when you are out among each other, please be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've go

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.