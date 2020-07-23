Episode 14: Win Win and Understand Before Understood, Habits 4 & 5

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for episode 14 of the Derate the Hate podcast which is actually part 3 of a mini-series I am doing on Dr. Stephen Covey's, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People". In part three, I go in to habits 4 & 5 which are "think win, win" and "seek first to understand, then to be understood".

Habits 4 & 5 go very much hand and hand, and a perfect example of a complete failure of these 2 habits is the current political climate. A win, win mentality, Habit 4, is the concept that 2 parties in a negotiation look for some type of common ground in which both parties come out the winner or a 3rd option known as "win, win or no deal" is the result. Dr. Covey does a much better job of giving an in-depth explanation of the concept, or habit of win, win, but it is essential in successful negotiations if both parties are to come out of a negotiation feeling satisfied and accomplished.

Habit 5, "seek first to understand, then to be understood" goes very much hand in hand, and is essential in accomplishing the win, win in a negotiation. Imagine going in to each negotiation and saying to the other party, "let's see if we can come to a win,win result in our negotiations, does that sound ok with you?", (they would likely say yes), then you'd say, "I would like you to start, and I want to be totally clear on your position before I begin, would that be OK?". Can you imagine how much differently the negotiations may go?

I've said if before and I'll say it again, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" is a life changing book and a must read for everyone who wants to better their life. Next week we will continue and conclude our mini-series when I discuss habits 6 & 7.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

