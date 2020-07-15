Episode 13: Personal Leadership and Management, Habits 2 & 3

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends! In this episode of the Derate the Hate podcast, the 2nd in a mini-series on the book "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" by Dr. Stephen Covey, I am giving a brief overview of habits 1 and 2. I am Wilk from WilksWorld.com, and as I've stated on more than plenty of occasions, my life would not be what it is without this book by Dr. Covey.

In Episode 12 I talked about the first habit, being proactive, and gaining the understanding that we as individuals have the power to react to the circumstances in our life. We are responsible, "able" to choose how we "respond" to the things we face in life and it is up to us, as individuals to make the best of the situations we are presented with.

In this episode, we briefly venture in to habits 2 and 3 of "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" Habit 2 can be thought of as the Leadership habit, "Begin with the End in Mind". I talk about a visualization exercise that Dr. Covey uses when explaining habit 2. Habit 2 involves developing a mission statement, a personal value system for your life by which you will live today with the ultimate goal of excellent things. Leadership and management are very different things, and beyond of the scope of this single podcast, but Dr. Covey does a fantastic job of differentiating the 2 in his book.

Habit 3 is then the management habit. "Put First Things First". Imagine a square, separated into 4 quadrants, the top left being urgent and important, the top right being important but not urgent, the bottom left being urgent but not important and finally the bottom right being not urgent and not important. By gaining an understanding of this graphic, you begin to understand that quadrant one is

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

