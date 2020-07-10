Episode 12: Be Proactive, Be Responsible

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for Episode 12 of the Derate the Hate podcast. Episode 12 will be the start of a series of episodes dedicated to the book by Dr. Stephen Covey, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. I am Wilk from WilksWorld.com, and every thing I do with this podcast is done with the intention of Bettering the World, One Attitude at a Time.

Bettering the world begins with bettering one's self, and I truly would not be who I am or have the life I do without having read The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

In this episode, I discuss the first of the seven habits, Be Proactive. Being proactive comes with maturity and the ability to be responsible. Dr. Covey explains "responsible" in a bit of a different way than most people think of the definition, he breaks it down in to two parts. Being able to effectively choose your response to whatever life throws at you. Once you become "able" to "respond" effectively in a mature way, you are on your way to being proactive and making mature, value based decisions.

Like much of what I talk about in the Derate The Hate podcast, being able to make mature, value based logical decisions works out far better in most all scenarios than emotion based reactions. One's life is largely based on the actions and decisions they make, not the actions of others as some would have you believe. When someone is constantly told they are a victim or somehow oppressed, they begin to feel powerless and fall in to a toxic cycle of not trying, or ignoring opportunities to better their lot in life. Being proactive is taking back the power, coming to the realization that being able to choose how to respon

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

