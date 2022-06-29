Episode 115: Is Hate Getting in the way of You Winning At Life? ...with Dylan Rogers

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Have you ever asked yourself the question, "what is the best way for me to obtain and secure a meaningful life?" or "Is hate getting in the way of me winning at life?"



What is a meaningful life?

People find meaning in all different sorts of ways. For some, it's family, some it's career, some it's money and for some, and for many, it's just a matter of their own definition of success. For this week's guest, he knew that to secure a meaningful life, he must secure a happy life. With a background in engineering, he was determined to break down the most profound obstacles to happiness and fix the problem. What is the problem? Hate...



Dylan Rogers and his book, "Winning at Life"

Dylan J Rogers is infinitely driven to make a positive impact on the lives of others and has a relentless passion to inspire positive change.

As an experienced engineer, earning a Masters in Systems Engineering and working with the US military, Dylan developed the skills required to solve the most complex problems life has to offer. He also works as a Master Resilience Trainer, teaching Airmen how to thrive in life instead of just surviving through it. Dylan has learned from masters of change like Tony Robbins, and earned a life coaching certification through Tony’s program. And from the six year process of writing his book, Winning at Life, he has found the answer on how to discover the meaning in your life, how to create lasting happiness, and how to understand and remove the burden of hate.

Utilizing his skills, love of challenges, and deep passion for guiding people to finding happiness and fulfillment, he helps and inspires others to create masterful lives. Dylan inspires others through his speaking engagements, coaching, and Winning at Life.



Follow and learn more about Dylan Rogers:

Website: https://dylan-rogers.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RogersInspire/?ref=page_internal

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dylanjrogersinspire/

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

