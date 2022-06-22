Episode 114: Is Hate Being Taught To Our Children? Group Conversation on the book "STAMPED" by Ibram X. Kendi & Jason Reynolds

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Is hate being taught to our children in the public, and some private schools? A couple months ago my cousin brought to my attention a book that his 8th grade daughter had been assigned for a book review in her NW Iowa school. I was familiar with some of the toxicity that Ibram X. Kendi had been spreading, but I was not aware that his material was being used in our public school system, much less that it was being taught to 8th graders, and even younger.



"Stamped" Racism, Antiracism and You

This was not a book I had read, and I admittedly did not want to spend the money on it, but I didn't feel it would be right if I discussed it on my show without doing so. In the beginning, authors Ibram X Kendi and Jason Reynolds define in their terms, segregationists, assimilationists, and antiracists. For the remainder of the book, they use their version of revisionist history to attribute every perceived disparity and/or racial inequity since the beginning of time to "white privilege", segregationist whites, weak black assimilationists, or just the evils of white racism.



To discuss this book, that again was assigned to my cousin's 8th grade daughter in a public school in NW Iowa, I invited to the conversation Yael Levin of No Left Turn in Education, Tony Kinnett of The Chalkboard Review, Moshe Levy (volunteer with FAIR) and author of a recently published article on "Stamped for Kids" on FAIR's Substack, and my cousin Chad.



Nobody's life has ever been made better by convincing them they are a victim, and books such as "STAMPED" is nothing more than propaganda that is used to create a perpetual victim class in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion. This type of material, when used as learning material for young impressionable minds, drives a solid wedge of division and confusion into a space that s

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

