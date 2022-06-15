Episode 113: Be Engaged, Not Enraged... Conversation on Braver Politics with Rick and Barbara

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

I started this podcast a couple years ago with the slogan, "Bettering the World, One Attitude at a Time"... That is more than just a mission statement for me, that has become one of my central purposes in life. Why you might ask? In many ways, it's because I see our world, but more specifically our country, has in certain ways become broken.



What can we do if our country 's political system is broken?

In addition to doing the Derate the Hate podcast, I have become quite involved with the organization Braver Angels. Braver Angels has become one of the country's leading organizations working to depolarize and mend our social fabric. As I began to hear more about the latest initiative that Braver Angels was working on, Braver Politics, I wanted to know more. I thought who better to reach out to than my friends Rick and Barbara!



How can I engage without being enraged?

Would you like to become more involved in the political discussion, without becoming part of and enraged shouting match that accomplishes nothing? Take a listen to my conversation with my friends Rick Hotchner and Barbara Thomas, (who you may remember from Episode 48) where we are discussing Braver Politics... Let me know what you think!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

