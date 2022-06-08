Episode 112: The Role of Emotions in the Gun Control Debate... Facts Over Hate

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

I have said it time and time again on this podcast, and many of my guests have referenced the notion, that a common factor that leads to much anger and hate, is ignorance. It should come as no surprise then, and cannot be overstated, how much effort is put in by opportunist politicians and media outlets in driving the Hate agenda by keeping people ignorant to the truth, instead of presenting actual Facts, about civilian gun ownership in this country.



There are few things that will rile the emotions of most people like the death of a child, and rightfully so. With that said, the media and opportunist politicians know this, and have made it their M.O. to pounce, using these relatively rare and isolated nightmarish tragedies to drive their political and social agendas, without ever presenting real facts, or putting the numbers in to context, or looking at the much larger underlying issues that go to the nucleus of the problem. They simply rely upon ignorance and emotions, 2 of the leading causes of Hate, to steer their narrative. They do it because it is effective.



Please join me for this incredibly important episode, where I lay out some very important facts about guns, gun ownership, and so-called "gun-violence" in the United States today and trends in recent years. Please share this important episode with your network, especially those who out of pure ignorance and emotions lose sight of reality when it comes to the gun debate. If you feel something I've said is incorrect, feel free to reach out to me.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

