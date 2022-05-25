Episode 110: Discussing Tho Overturning of Roe vs. Wade with Kevin McGary of Every Black Life Matters

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

With the news in recent leak coming out of the Supreme Court that the landmark case of Roe vs. Wade will be overturned in the very near future, I thought it only made sense to reach out to my friend Kevin McGary of Every Black Life Matters. You may remember Kevin from our conversation back in Episode 88 of the podcast when he made his first DTH appearance.



One of the core principles of the Every Black Life Matters organization is fighting for Real Justice for all human life, from womb to tomb. Our conversation includes misconceptions of what the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade actually means, the misguided hostility on the part of some because of what they think it will lead to, and so much more. (including a very defined distinction between Black Lives Matter and Every Black Life Matters)



Do Black Lives Matter? Of course they do!! Kevin McGary will tell you "EVERY BLACK LIFE matters"...



Other principles that Every Black Life Matters stands for:

REAL justice from womb to tomb

Nuclear family

Active fatherhood

Free markets

Educational choice

Criminal justice reform

Non-violence

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you've got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

I look forward

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

