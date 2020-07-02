Episode 11: Virtue Signaling, Privilege and Cancel Culture

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Welcome back my friends for Episode 11 of the Derate the Hate podcast! With all the chaos and civil unrest our country is currently facing, what would a podcast about turning down the hate be if we didn't discuss the matter. I'm Wilk from WilksWorld.com, and I'm not going to get in to a lot of specifics here in this particular episode, as each of these topics could most certainly warrant their own, but today I am going to talk about Virtue Signaling, Privilege and Cancel Culture.

As defined by Oxford Languages, Virtue Signaling means "The action or practice of publicly expressing opinions or sentiments intended to demonstrate one's good character or the moral correctness of one's position on a particular issue" and there are many right now that feel the need to jump and run to the nearest camera or microphone to say something or perform some symbolic act to prove what a great person &/or company they are, and is this really helpful? Some of what we are seeing is way over the top, and pandering needs to be called out for pandering.

My podcast is geared towards and meant to create a dialogue, a constructive conversation between those of differing opinions in an effort to help one another better understand each other and take down the hate between people of differing opinions. It is my opinion that accusing all white people of privilege, or assuming all whites are racist, is in and of itself a racist concept. I was born to a poor couple in northwest Iowa and remained poor throughout my childhood. My greatest privilege growing up, and to this very day, is the fact that I was born to married parents who remained married and raised my sisters and me, all the while together until my father passed away. That privilege has nothing to do with skin color, but that structure and the values the bestowed upon me helped me become the man I am today.

Anyone with a sane mind and eyes can see that the cancel culture we are currently experiencing is very toxic and must come to an end. Without understanding our past, we have no future. Without being able to discuss our differences in a civil manner, we can never live in peace. Yet there are many among us right now who will go to great lengths, often times violent and sickening lengths, to silence those wi

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

