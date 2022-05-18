Episode 109: Love Will Always Triumph Over Hate... includes replay of conversation with Chris Singleton

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

My heart is heavy in the wake of another senseless evil act carried out this week by someone who allowed hate to overtake them. The world in which we live is a dark place, and it is up to each and every one of us as individuals whether we want to be a light in that darkness, or be a contributor to the darkness. Human beings, by their very nature, are broken. We are imperfect in so many ways, but we still have the ability to be a light to combat the darkness. IT IS A CHOICE!

Nothing good comes of hate, and you cannot battle hate with more hate. It has never and will never work. For a very long time I struggled greatly with the question, "Why do bad things happen to good people?", and at times I still do. There are many injustices in this earthly world in which we live, both real and perceived, depending on your mindset, and often times people allow those injustices to breed much hatred. Hatred will never be the way forward, it will never lead to a positive outcome, so we must ensure that Love Will Always Triumph Over Hate.

This week I talk briefly about the heinous and evil act that took place at the Tops Grocery in Buffalo, NY., how that lead to my thinking of my conversation with Chris Singleton back in episode 86. I also talk about Eschatology, a topic our Pastor discussed in a recent sermon. I have decided to include in this episode the conversation portion of episode 86 with my friend and incredible inspiration in terms of love and inspiration, Chris Singleton. Thank you in advance for taking the time to listen and share another episode of the Derate The Hate podcast

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

